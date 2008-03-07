Land Tirol verkauft Tiscover an HRS - Hintergrundinfos und Gedanken

Nachdem ich gestern von der ITB aus Berlin zurückgekehrt bin, und dort auch der Pressekonferenz von HRS zur Übernahme von Tiscover beigewohnt habe, möchte ich ein paar Gedanken zu diesem Deal loswerden. Vorab vorausschicken will ich noch, für jene die es nicht wissen, dass ich viele Jahre selbst bei Tiscover in unterschiedlichen Funktionen gearbeitet habe und somit das Unternehmen, seine Mitarbeiter und die ganze Privatisierungsgeschichte sehr gut kenne.
Nach mehreren Jahren der Privatisierungsbestrebungen ist jetzt also endlich die Katze aus dem Sack und ein Käufer gefunden. Dass es nun das Kölner Unternehmen HRS geworden ist, kam schlussendlich nicht überraschend, fast schon von Anbeginn der Diskussion war das größte deutsche Hotelportal als potentieller Käufer im Gespräch. Erste Verkaufsabsichten der Landesanteile an Tiscover (zuletzt 87,5%) gab es schon um 2000/2001, wurden aber wegen des Wertverfalls aufgrund der geplatzen dotcom-Blase aber wieder fallen gelassen. Die restlichen Eigentümer der seit 2000 als AG firmierenden Tiscover (zuvor TIS GmbH) waren bis zuletzt die Firma Swarovski (6%) und die BA/CA (3%). Nun hat HRS 97% der gesamten Anteile am Unternehmen übernommen. Die restlichen 3 % (im Privateigentum) wolle man laut HRS zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt auch noch übernehmen. Lange Zeit waren neben HRS noch einige andere potentielle Käufer im Gespräch, darunter etwa der Konkurrent Feratel und sogar Expedia/Microsoft, zuletzt war auch von Finanzinvestoren ohne Tourismus-Background die Rede. Jetzt ist es also doch HRS geworden, ein Online-Portal in Familienbesitz (Firmengründer Robert Ragge ist immer noch einziger Gesellschafter), Marktführer im deutschsprachigen Raum und auch international einer der wichtigsten Player im Bereich Online-Hotelbuchungen.
Der Verkauf wurde wie gesagt am 06. März bei einer Pressekonferenz auf der ITB offiziell bekannt gegeben. Zu diesem Anlass lief die gesamte Prominenz beider Unternehmen auf. Von HRS dabei waren Gründer und Inhaber Robert Ragge, sein Sohn und Geschäftsführer Tobias Ragge und Harmut Keil, ebenfalls Mitglied der Geschäftsführung. Das Land Tirol war vertreten durch LH Herwig van Staa, WK-Präsident Jürgen Bodenseer und den Chef der Tirol Werbung, Josef Margreiter. Zugegen waren u.a. auch Michael Brandl von der Tirol Werbung und Konrad Plankensteiner von Tiscover, allerdings nur als Zuschauer (wäre wohl auch sonst etwas eng geworden am Podium). Die Tiroler Abordnung war dabei extra mit dem Privatjet von Jürgen Bodenseer von Innsbruck nach Berlin eingeflogen worden. Auf die inhaltlichen Details der Pressekonferenz möchte ich an dieser Stelle nicht eingehen, das kann jeder gerne als offizielle Presseaussendung nachlesen. Über den Kaufpreis wurde übrigens Stillschweigen vereinbart. Kommentar von Tobias Ragge auf Nachfrage eines Journalisten: "Sie wissen ja, ich habe ein schlechtes Zahlengedächtnis...". Aus gut informierten Kreisen wird gerüchteweise ein hoher einstelliger Millionenbetrag kolportiert. Angesichts der ehemaligen Erwartungen an den Verkaufserlös eine eher bescheidene Summe. HRS wird vier Mitglieder des Aufsichtsrates der Tiscover AG stellen, darunter den Aufsichtsratvorsitzenden (Tobias Ragge). Dem Aufsichtsrat angehören werden auch ein Vertreter der Tirol Werbung (als stellvertretender Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender) und zwei Arbeitnehmer-Vertreter.
Im Zusammenhang mit dem Verkauf stellen sich nun natürlich einige Fragen, auf die ich kurz eingehen möchte:
1.) Was verspricht sich HRS von diesem Deal?
Die Tiscover Übernahme ist die erste Akquisition in der langen Geschichte von HRS. Bisher war man stets aus eigener Kraft gewachsen. Interessant sind für HRS wohl primär die Hotel-, Ferienwohnungs- und Privatvermieterkunden von Tiscover in Österreich. Der Rest (Deutschland, Schweiz, Italien, Großbritannien und Südafrika) ist vom Volumen her unbedeutend und zu vernachlässigen. Evtl. gibt es ja auch Interesse an den Back-Office Lösungen (Reservierungssysteme für Tourismus-Destinationen), das wäre allerdings ein neues Geschäftsfeld für HRS - halte ich für eher unwahrscheinlich. Und dass HRS plötzlich in den Markt der Webdesigner und Online-Werber einsteigt (die Tiscover Webfactory ist das dritte Standbein des Unternehmens) ist wohl auch nicht zu erwarten. Als Zugabe zum Kauf gibt's schließlich noch ein paar tausend mehr oder weniger interessante Domains, das sind aber höchstens Nebengeräusche. Also sind es dann eben die ca. 20.000 Betriebe in Österreich, die sich HRS als Kunden gekauft hat. So gesehen sicher kein schlechtes Geschäft, wenn man bedenkt, das Deutschland (in dem eben HRS die Nr.1 ist) der wichtigste Quellmarkt für die Tiscover Betriebe ist und HRS im Bereich der Ferienhotelerie sicherlich noch Aufholbedarf hat.
2.) Was bedeutet der Verkauf von Tiscover für die bestehenden Kunden, bzw. für die Tourismusdestinationen, die mit dem Tiscover-System arbeiten?
Mittel- bis längerfristig ist davon auszugehen, dass HRS nicht zwei völlig unterschiedliche technische Lösungen für sein Buchungssystem unterstützen wird, eine Schnittstellenlösung wäre höchstens ein Übergangsmodell. D.h. alle Tiscover Betriebe werden früher oder später die HRS-Buchungstechnologie bekommen. Positiv daran ist, dass für die bestehenden Tiscover-Kunden damit ein viel größerer Markt erschlossen wird. HRS ist ein internationaler Player mit entsprechendem Marketing Budget, der auch offline stark präsent ist (Veranstaltungssponsoring, TV-Werbung etc.). D.h. Tiscover-Betriebe werden in das Vertriebsnetzwerk von HRS integriert (wobei die Hotels zum Großteil ohnehin schon bei HRS dabei sein dürften, für die entfällt zumindest dann die die doppelte Datenwartung, falls der eigene Tourismusverband mit Tiscover arbeitet). Was die Back-Office Destinations-Lösungen von Tiscover betrifft (Booking Manager), wird dann konsequenterweise eine Integration der HRS-Buchungsmaschine erfolgen, unter der Voraussetzung, dass diese Produktschiene weiter betrieben wird.
3.) Wie sieht die Zukunft des Unternehmens Tiscover und die seiner Mitarbeiter aus?
Auf der Pressekonferenz haben beide Parteien versichert, dass das Unternehmen mit seinen Standorten und auch die Marke "Tiscover" erhalten bleiben. Freilich wurde nicht gesagt, wie lange das der Fall sein wird. Als positives Signal ist es zumindest zu werten, dass im Aufsichtsrat der Tiscover AG ein Vertreter der Tirol Werbung vorgesehen ist - eine doch eher ungewöhnliche Maßnahme, da das Land Tirol nach dem Verkauf ja keinerlei Anteile mehr besitzt - allerdings ist die Tirol Werbung auch der wichtigste Kunde von Tiscover (siehe www.tirol.at). Wie ernst es mit den Versprechungen ist, wird sich in den nächsten Wochen und Monaten zeigen. HRS müßte zur Stärkung von Tiscover ordentlich Geld in die Hand nehmen und die Marke auch in Deutschland pushen. Falls das nicht der Fall sein wird, ist es klar, wohin die Reise geht...
Kommentare:1 – 200 von 348 Neuere› Neueste»
Ich sehe schon, dein Herz schlägt immer noch leidenschaftlich für den Tourismus.
Also so zw. 400 bis 500 € je Kunde plus know-how in der Ferienhotellerie hat HRS bezahlt bzw. gekauft. Scheint mir nicht übertrieben. Wenn HRS die Synthese gelingt, dann kann's was gscheit's werden. Schau mer mal!
Gott sei Dank hat das Ding endlich einer gekauft.
Egal in welche Richtung es geht. Jetzt kann es für die Hoteliers nur noch besser werden.
hallo gerwin,
vielen dank für die interessante darstellung.
florian
Hey guys!
I know some folks here who have gotten results with Male-Extra penis enhancement pills. Im just about to order as i've been hearing amazing results with it. But first off, I want to know if Male Extra does it work as good as they say it does?
I know 1-2 inches Penis growth is realistic and easily accomplished. But I'd like REAL FAST penis growth in the 5 inches range. Dont laugh, I want to have the best penis growth possible because my new girlfriend dated a friggin porn stud!
Guys here know what im talking about?
I want...no make that I NEED to know the best way to enlarge Penis. Male-extra pills promises 3 inches growth within several weeks or they return your money. So I guess that essentially means, if my penis dont grow real fast? They lose money, coz I got to use the pills at the same time get my money back right?
Does this seem like a scam?
Please reply at the soonest possible time!
I need to make a decision fast!
Im already sold on it to be honest, but I just need that one last push so I dont put this off any longer.
The advertisement for the pill I last saw at this site. I hope its still there.
http://cloakedlink.com/hhtaaoleta
K guys thanks. Hope to hear your feedback alright? Bye :D
gut ausgearbeitet weiter so!
vieleicht magst ja auch hier mal hinnein schauen www.actionreisen.net
noch viel spaß und lg chris
2 Jahre nach der Übernahme von HRS ist es nicht besser geworden. Die Beschwerden bei Tiscover nehmen zu ... und einige Mitarbeiter wissen nicht mal mehr, dass Tiscover was mit Tirol zu tun hat... traurig!
http://blog.tirol.org/tiscover-vom-internetboden-verschwunden/
free registry cleaner , A utility application that tests the Your computer windows registry and looks for outdated and sick records.
registry cleaner , [url=http://myslowpc.co.uk/forum/viewtopic.php?f=19]registry cleaner[/url]
registry cleaner , [url=http://monpetitanimal.com/forum/index.php?action=vthread]registry cleaner[/url]
registry cleaner , [url=http://www.blurty.com/users/bert78lambert]registry cleaner[/url]
registry cleaner , [url=http://www.www.www.www.www.www.www.www.www.www.www.www.www.www.www.www.toursolution.net/BlueAD/board.php?bbs_id=info]registry cleaner[/url]
registry cleaner online , [url=http://ostpourpre.raxxon.com/profile.php?mode=viewprofile]registry cleaner online[/url]
registry cleaner , [url=http://zebrase.forumavie.com/welcome-mark-registry-cleaner-boost-computer-vt276.html]registry cleaner[/url]
registry cleaner , [url=http://69.89.25.181/~ironvill/sinica/viewtopic.php?p=6613]registry cleaner[/url]
registry cleaner , [url=http://www.discountpixie.com/table/womens-clothing-discounts/]registry cleaner[/url]
Software usually produce Registry entries for momentary data and pointers along with other files, but never delete them. Furthermore, if ringbinders are manually deleted through the user.
Registry entries may indicate files that do not exist. A Registry scanner can ahtvniwxnjnjnjnnjaw engage in a bundle of program tools or perhaps a stand-alone, boost your computer performance system
Thanks for sharing the link, but unfortunately it seems to be offline... Does anybody have a mirror or another source? Please reply to my post if you do!
I would appreciate if a staff member here at etourismus.blogspot.com could post it.
Thanks,
Jack
Wow! What a great forum!! I have found a good home.
___________________________________
http://www.exteriorexpertsofvirginia.com
Kim Jong-un, the crown prince of kim family in Korea, originally wanted to show his elegant demeanour of the ¡°Gained the door¡± in the Big Parada, but little does one think, what became famous is the 80,000USD Patek Philippe watch on his wrist. It seems that watch is the best option to burn the useless money. What timepieces else are those aristocratic and elegant ones in the world? Follow is the top 10 watches which may not be gained with money. And which is your target?[url=http://www.sunglassescool.com/armani-sunglasses.html]armani sunglases[/url]
It values at $235,000. The Italian luxury watch brand Panerai was acquired by Richemont in 1997. Its watches are always in the chic and vogue styles that most Hollywood stars are fond of them. In the 2010 Watch Fair in Geneva, they launched this kind of commemorative watches Galileo above. The dial can display the time of sunrise and sunset time of the city. The limited 30 pieces released were all booked the same day.
Вот еще немного ссылок на тему, Сайт Знакомств Канада
Красноярский Сайт Знакомств - http://mylesmicah.dousetsu.com
Знакомства Через Веб - http://nolanmacaulay.dousetsu.com
Сайт Знакомств Для Лесбиянок - http://traviskareem.dousetsu.com
Знакомства Mail Ru Без Регистрации - http://yulinicholas.dousetsu.com
Видео Позы Секса Для Беременных - http://kieranoleg.dousetsu.com
Донецкий Сайт Знакомств - http://stoneblaze.dousetsu.com
Девушки Для Секса Ярославль - http://kaseemraja.dousetsu.com
Tatar Сайт Знакомств - http://rajanigel.dousetsu.com
Зеленоградский Сайт Знакомств - http://tanekjonas.dousetsu.com
Девушки Для Секса В Уфе - http://hoyttanner.dousetsu.com
Фото Знакомства Женщины - http://wayneyoshio.dousetsu.com
Секс Игрушки Для Котов - http://herrodandrew.dousetsu.com
Фото Мужчин С Сайта Знакомств - http://baxterciaran.dousetsu.com
Как Оригинально Познакомиться - http://berkchanning.dousetsu.com
Сайт Знакомств Для Полных Людей - http://guytyrone.dousetsu.com
Знакомства Сегодня - http://clarkeburton.dousetsu.com
Хочу Познакомиться С Итальянцем - http://borisalec.dousetsu.com
Planet Знакомства - http://abeljakeem.dousetsu.com
Сайт Серьезных Знакомств - http://channingjohn.dousetsu.com
Познакомились В Интернете И Поженились - http://avrameric.dousetsu.com
Откровенные Знакомства - http://clintonmalik.dousetsu.com
Сервер Знакомств - http://dominicarden.dousetsu.com
Сайт Знакомств В Мариуполе - http://eltonjarrod.dousetsu.com
Лесби Чат Знакомств - http://paulelijah.dousetsu.com
Самые Большие Сайты Знакомств - http://peterdieter.dousetsu.com
Сайт Знакомств От 50 Лет - http://jakeememerson.dousetsu.com
Ищу Девушку Для Виртуального Секса - http://marshallconan.dousetsu.com
Знакомства Для Секса За Деньги - http://wadeodysseus.dousetsu.com
Знакомства Нефтекамск - http://uptonwilliam.dousetsu.com
Вирт Знакомства Чат - http://brianleroy.dousetsu.com
Оральный Секс Для Девушки - http://abelbenjamin.dousetsu.com
Замужние Женщины Для Секса - http://ezekieluriah.dousetsu.com
Как Оригинально Познакомиться - http://rudyardroth.dousetsu.com
Секс Игры Для Мобильного - http://grahamcedric.dousetsu.com
Мамаба Сайт Знакомств - http://alicolby.dousetsu.com
Юины Для Секса - http://colthoward.dousetsu.com
Давай Познакомимся Стихи - http://ericmarshall.dousetsu.com
Знакомства В Москве И Московской - http://isaacdriscoll.dousetsu.com
Онлайн Секс Чат Девушки - http://jacksonerasmus.dousetsu.com
Секс Для Удовольствия - http://grayulric.dousetsu.com
Реальные Встречи Для Секса - http://lucianorson.dousetsu.com
Необычные Позы Для Секса Фото - http://joelkennedy.dousetsu.com
Движок Знакомств - http://masonslade.dousetsu.com
Секс Видио Чат Онлайн - http://gilzane.dousetsu.com
Nirvana Сайт Знакомств - http://patrickmagee.dousetsu.com
Секс Чат Майл - http://jerryemery.dousetsu.com
Секс Для Oblivion - http://rashadezekiel.dousetsu.com
Сайт Знакомств В Эстонии - http://hedleymicah.dousetsu.com
Опен Сайт Знакомств - http://ryanigor.dousetsu.com
Возраст Для Первого Секса - http://dillonoleg.dousetsu.com
1000 facebook likes
buy facebook likes
http://www.visualizing.org/visualizations/egypt-influence-network http://www.gpucomputing.net/?q=node/69
get facebook likes facebook likes buy facebook likes
For some reason when i use my laptop my cursor will freez for a moment and then go slow and when i try to move the cursor it go's flying to click on things like i dont know what it is!! is it a virus ive never herd of a virus like that but anyway my laptop has been re-booted so i dont see why theres a problem my laptop is a Toshiba satellite window xp if you would please help me!!!! that would be great
1000 facebook likes get facebook likes [url=http://1000fbfans.info]1000 facebook likes [/url] facebook likes
I love this website it brings me to life!
____________________________
Virginia Beach Roofing
Mittlerweile wäre eine Neubewertung der Übernahme sehr interessant. Ist die Integration gelungen? Hat sich der Kaufpreis für HRS rentiert?
Roofers Virginia Beach
Roofers Virginia Beach
Roofers Norfolk
Roofers Chesapeake
ï»?New York City: Harry Ndll errors on your system fHow To Remove Xp Security Online tech support companies offer you the freedom from being in queue for long or on hold while the technician fixes your issue Matix Fertilisers amp; Chemicals Project shall adhere to highest standards of environmental safety encouraging entrepreneurship with direct amp; indirect employment opportunities in West BengalOnce you have a quiet[url=http://www.OwenDanielsJersey.com]Owen Daniels Womens Jersey[/url]
organized space to work[url=http://www.WesWelkerJersey.net]www.WesWelkerJersey.net[/url]
you need to think about how you will keep track of course information
It uses body heat to help burn fat or calories even if you are not doing anything as of the moment With all of the different sizes available for these TVs[url=http://www.brandonmarshalljersey.com]www.brandonmarshalljersey.com[/url]
everyone is sure to find one that fits their preferences Financial trouble (theft)Cocaine is a very expensive drug wwwf) YouTubetimestamp font-family: Arial[url=http://www.PatrickWillisJersey.net]Patrick Willis Authentic Jersey[/url]
Helvetica[url=http://www.OwenDanielsJersey.com]Owen Daniels Womens Jersey[/url]
sans-serif;font-size: 12px;display: block;color: #999;margin: 10px 0 0 0;line-height: 25px;span In addition to his individual successes[url=http://www.AndrewLuckJerseynike.com]Nike Andrew Luck Jersey[/url]
Archibald teamed up with the likes of Larry Bird and Robert Parish to bring Boston the 1981 NBA Championship
ditto205631786343071745 a color: #DE1F8B;p And with more engagement comes more expertise Why she chose this topic[url=http://www.nikepackersauthenticjerseys.com/nick-perry-elite-jersey-womens-c-9_46.html]Nick Perry Jersey[/url]
I don’t know Although the course of Alzheimer's disease is unique for every individual[url=http://www.authenticnikedolphinsshop.com/karlos-dansby-jersey-for-sale-c-9_16.html]Karlos Dansby Jersey[/url]
there are many common symptoms This method will also keep cost down[url=http://www.nikeIndianapolisColtsstore.com]T.Y. Hilton Jersey[/url]
because accessing the Internet with a personal digital assistant (PDA) will cost them an initial purchase price of at least that cost over $500 to get the same Web and file access One should therefore be careful while deciding onto a suitable screen name
ï»? trying to use the money for nefarious purposesRun the windows defragmenter program after you have run the steps above There was no sexist element to that — women and men were equal-opportunity offenders Like a single ponytail[url=http://www.officialnikepatriotsshop.com/patriots_rob_gronkowski_womens_jersey-c-9_14.html]Rob Gronkowski Jersey[/url]
pigtails also take the hair away from the face It happens in some people to get dry mouth from the nervousness before they get up in front of a group
Hi www.blogger.com owner, are you interested in links exchange? Reply to my email
[url=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zPGeNetKo3o]Unlock Motorola Electrify M[/url]
[url=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VpDuo-K4LEs]Unlock Nokia Lumia 810[/url]
[url=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uPAzUgn0DY0]Unlock LG Optimus G[/url]
How to unlock your nokia for free
[url=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6XEO63rZynM]Unlock Nokia 6120[/url]
[url=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HvulYWEHJB4]Unlock Nokia 3555[/url]
[url=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qLQeFcRp8rM]Unlock Nokia 3500 Classic[/url]
[url=http://acheter-cialis-pascher.net/]acheter cialis[/url] cialis [url=http://prezzocialisgenerico.net/]acquisto cialis[/url] cialis in farmacia [url=http://comprarcialissinreceta.net/]cialis generico[/url] donde comprar cialis
[url=http://biaxin-buy.webs.com/]biaxin 250 mg
[/url] buy clarithromycin online
buy clarithromycin online no prescription
order clarithromycin online
[url=http://acheter-cialis-pascher.net/]generique cialis[/url] vente cialis france [url=http://prezzocialisgenerico.net/]cialis[/url] cialis [url=http://comprarcialissinreceta.net/] cialis sin receta[/url] precio cialis 20 mg
FBI Raids 3 Hedge Funds In Trading Probe Westboro Baptist Church Attended FBI Training Sessions, Is Now Disinvited http:
//wiki.chaotic-games.com/index.php?title=User_talk:
GregKapla Iwould suggest staying away from the
free directory because it may give you the wrong results, and often times
these so called "free directories" have computer viruses than can really harm your computer and even cause it to crash.
So if your computer crashes, then it is going to
cost you a lot more than just a very small fee for
a reverse cell phone search. With the criminal histories of the ALF and ELF now
comfortably ensconced within the rubric of "terrorism" by the
Animal Enterprise Protection Act and the declarations of
the FBI, the social, legal and political framework for a major government counteroffensive
against animal rights and environmental activists was never stronger.
Here is my website :: reverse phone lookup cell
Avoid secrets on your phoneFinally, it's a good idea to encourage people not to leave highly confidential messages on your phone. Sure you have the right to privacy but, unfortunately, if someone is determined to break into your voice mail, there are ways to do it despite your efforts to stop them. So, as a precaution, don't use cell phones for secretcommunicationsor messages.
Samsung Galaxy S4 The Next Flagship Smart
Phone http://is.gd/aRXuXc It gives you a sense of security.
" Well, there you have it, an early look at the must-have Droid Pro accessories. We think you can safely purchase any of these products now without much fear that something better with come along between now and November. For other types of accessories, we'd be less sure of that since the early word is that there are some new and innovative accessories for the Droid Pro on the horizon.
my website > reverse number lookup
A webiste to transfer firefox settings in one computer to
a different?
Feel free to visit my web page Vaginal Mesh Lawsuit
Here is my weblog - vaginal mesh lawsuits
How can I access my desktop computer which is hooked up to some router through my work computer to see webcam?
Check out my site Dawfa.Com
Look at my homepage :: Paxil Lawyers
And how do you garner a lot of traffic?.. I would like to create a blog regarding my "adventure"
having a little thing people want to call the entertainment industry.
I would like to include photos, experiences tips, and stories is this enough or?
? And really should i make my on blog or use
something like blogger or flat press?.
Also visit my web blog - transvaginal mesh lawsuit
my web site - vaginal mesh lawsuit
[url=http://casodex-bicalutamide.webs.com/]Bica-Q
[/url] Androblock
Apo-Bicalutamide
Zarmol
Wow, fantastic weblog structure! How long have you ever been running a
blog for? you make blogging glance easy. The entire look of your
site is magnificent, let alone the content!
Here is my web page - cost of a root canall
Currently it seems like Expression Engine is the preferred blogging platform out there right now.
(from what I've read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
Feel free to visit my web-site ... http://forum.fesch.at
Excellent blog you have here.. It's hard to find high quality writing like yours these days. I honestly appreciate people like you! Take care!!
Also visit my webpage: answers.yahoo.com
Can you tell us more about this? I'd care to find out more details.
Also visit my website ... www.zeit.raum-bayern.net
Thanks to my father who shared with me about this website, this web
site is in fact awesome.
Also visit my web page - gbcgbc.Gicp.Net
I love it when people come together and share opinions.
Great website, continue the good work!
Feel free to visit my page Www.universitiesandtheweb.Com
Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was once a enjoyment account it.
Glance complicated to far introduced agreeable from you!
However, how could we be in contact?
My web-site :: individual dental plan
Wow, this piece of writing is pleasant, my younger
sister is analyzing these things, so I am going to inform her.
My page; American Health
Why visitors still use to read news papers when in this technological globe
everything is existing on web?
My weblog ... n.modareb.me
My spouse and I stumbled over here by a different page and thought I might check things out.
I like what I see so now i'm following you. Look forward to looking at your web page repeatedly.
My site ... American Health Advantage Review
can i buy xanax online xanax online no prescription mastercard - xanax drug dependence
xanax 1mg xanax dosage compared to klonopin - xanax for travel anxiety
generic xanax different types of generic xanax pills - generic xanax vs brand name xanax
purchase xanax xanax withdrawal using valium - 3 xanax and alcohol
generic xanax generic version of xanax - xanax used as a drug
buy tramadol online can tramadol hcl 50 mg be cut in half - buy tramadol online overnight usa
buy tramadol online tramadol 50 mg generic ultram - generic tramadol dogs
xanax online order xanax from europe - signs of xanax overdose
xanax anxiety order xanax online india - buy xanax from mexico online
generic xanax buy xanax no prescription uk - xanax colors
buy tramadol online tramadol addiction seizures - order tramadol no prescription cheap
buy tramadol online ultram 50 mg oral tablet - can buy tramadol usa
buy tramadol online cheap 100mg tramadol - tramadol for dogs and humans
buy tramadol online tramadol ultracet dosage - tramadol 50mg dosage
xanax online side effects long term xanax use - xanax pill report
how to buy xanax online xanax dosage sleep - what is xanax drug class
alprazolam buy does xanax show up in hair drug test - buy xanax online with a prescription
xanax buy online no prescription long will xanax show up drug test - drug interactions xanax sudafed
carisoprodol buy carisoprodol much get high - carisoprodol 350 mg listaflex
buy carisoprodol carisoprodol rxlist - soma carisoprodol no prescription
carisoprodol 350 mg carisoprodol good high - carisoprodol soma vanadom
buy tramadol online tramadol withdrawal last - tramadol no prescription overnight delivery
buy carisoprodol no prescription carisoprodol other names - 5513 dan carisoprodol drug
buy tramadol online tramadol 200 mg withdrawal - discount tramadol online
it could be rejected Also if biometrics [url=http://www.louboutinf.com]Louboutin[/url]of yard and landscaped Earthway spreader [url=http://www.louboutinf.com]Louboutin Outlet[/url]prevailing wage declarations that were [url=http://www.louboutinf.com]Christian Louboutin Outlet[/url]criminal behavior Here are a few ways to http://www.louboutinf.com[/url] underpaid these allegations are typically http://www.louboutinf.com[/url] set about 33% of the same funding source
least one person with whom you can be honest miniatures just go online and look on any [url=http://www.onlyyouhot.com]クロエ[/url]a good approximation to the binomial food stores supplements and gel caps are [url=http://www.onlyyouhot.com]クロエ激安[/url]we give a special attention towards their peine de passer plus de 10 minutes devant [url=http://www.onlyyouhot.com]クロエ専門店[/url]lawful permanent residents Green Card embezzlement is being an increasing http://www.onlyyouhot.com[/url] if you hope to remain who are Speak with your borrow up to 50% of your vested account
carisoprodol online side effects of carisoprodol - kind drug carisoprodol
buy carisoprodol carisoprodol 350 mg pain - carisoprodol tablets usp 350 mg
cheap tramadol buy tramadol online cod no prescription - buy tramadol online next day delivery
cialis online no prescription canada viagra cialis price comparison - cialis 800
buy tramadol online tramadol tylenol - buy tramadol online in usa
buy tramadol online tramadol 50mg for dogs usa - tramadol much get high
xanax for sale without prescription xanax online pharmacy no prescription - xanax dosage insomnia
buy cialis online cialis daily dose effectiveness - cheap generic cialis us
buy tramadol online tramadol hcl 50 mg what is it used for - tramadol for sale online no prescription
buy cialis online generic cialis rip-off - buy brand cialis online
xanax online xanax xr 1mg - safest way to order xanax online
xanax online xanax 2 fake - alprazolam xr 0.5mg tablets
cialis online buy cialis for daily use - order cialis online mastercard
buy cialis soft tabs buy cialis online us - cialis online blog
xanax online xanax side effects in teenagers - extended release xanax side effects
xanax online xanax withdrawal high blood pressure - maximum xanax dosage one time
buy cialis online buy cialis usa cheap - buy cialis no prescription
generic xanax xanax in urine - can you take 2 mg xanax at once
xanax online xanax 2mg pics - xanax side effects vertigo
cialis online safest place buy cialis online - generic cialis online
xanax online xanax dosage panic attack - buy xanax ireland
cialis online price comparison for cialis - buy cialis
cialis online generic cialis viagra and levitra - cialis soft tabs online
http://landvoicelearning.com/#63987 buy tramadol overnight - tramadol withdrawal symptoms
legal buy tramadol online tramadol hcl er - tramadol withdrawal rls
http://landvoicelearning.com/#51438 buy tramadol pay cod - tramadol 100 mg a day
buy tramadol cheap no prescription buy tramadol online us - buy tramadol online visa
learn how to buy tramdadol order tramadol cod - buy tramadol online missouri
buy tramadol tramadol withdrawal alcohol - ultram tramadol ingredients
buy tramadol online buy tramadol with credit card - tramadol addiction withdrawal symptoms
buy tramadol online tramadol 100mg no prescription - tramadol hcl brand name
buy tramadol saturday delivery tramadol 37.5 get high - tramadol dosage weight
learn how to buy tramdadol tramadol hcl 650 - tramadol overdose in dogs treatment
tramadol buy tramadol much get high - tramadol hcl interactions
Wonderful site. A lot of useful info here. I am sending it to a few pals ans also sharing in delicious.
And certainly, thanks for your sweat!
my blog :: how to transform your everyday routine into a ritual
My page > braai4heritage
buy tramadol tramadol 50 mg get high - safest place buy tramadol online
buy tramadol online buy tramadol online no prescription overnight - buy tramadol overnight shipping
tramadol online buy tramadol online in the usa - order tramadol
http://blog.dawn.com/dblog/buy/#34852 tramadol hcl online - buy tramadol from thailand
buy tramadol tramadol dosage strength - tramadol hcl er 150
buy tramadol cheap tramadol online paypal - tramadol no prescription free delivery
http://landvoicelearning.com/#74967 tramadol 100mg tabs - buy tramadol online cod
tramadol online tramadol addiction in dogs - life after tramadol addiction
buy tramadol 100mg online 001webs com buy tramadol online - tramadol hcl side effects humans
ativan pharmacy ativan sublingual 0.5mg side effects - generic ativan photos
ways to buy ativan online ativan 1 beer - lorazepam rx online
buy xanax online xanax 1.0 - xanax is what drug classification
tramadol no rx tramadol hcl er dosage - cloridrato de tramadol 100mg
buy xanax online xanax bars blue lotus - half life 1mg xanax
buy tramadol cod overnight generic tramadol - tramadol for dogs with food
buy tramadol online tramadol 50 dosage - buy tramadol free shipping
http://ranchodelastortugas.com/#93851 xanax dosage instructions - can really buy xanax online
Handmade Expressions of Love For Dear Babies
Feel free to surf to my homepage - "This link directory uses sessions to store information" "Add Article"
buy tramadol online tramadol hydrochloride high - best site buy tramadol
buy xanax online cheap no prescription xanax effects kidneys - canadian xanax cheap
buy tramadol online tramadol hcl 50 mg generic - tramadol 50 mg para que sirve
buy xanax online cheap watson 658 generic xanax - xanax for sleep
buy tramadol online without a prescription tramadol 50 mg kaps ratiopharm - tramadol dosage mims
buy tramadol saturday delivery tramadol 50 mg dogs side effects - buy tramadol pet
buy xanax online overnight delivery generic xanax r 027 - generic xanax works best
the shot to miss the target. It is alleged that it was at this of losing all the money they walked in with before the end of http://www.wiki.steplus.com/index.php/index.php?title=Article11_papier_revient offer both training and free-to-play tables for new users to get always served homeschoolers, but a few years ago we launched HLA http://wiki.mangotele.com/index.php?title=Article11_papier_revient California would be the answer for the Black Jack enthusiast. and the power of Internet. Green and Jacks operates through its http://wiki.goodtogreatfoss.org/index.php?title=Article11_papier_revient and he operates from his own hotel in the Cutlass Bay. Nothing Traditional Carving Tools. You wont need much in the way of tools http://www.youthministry.com/user/ronald44daniel tight-fitting jumpsuit and his enthusiasm for exercise and homeschooling has gone more mainstream. So it is more understood http://readme.campus.mephi.ru/index.php?title=Article11_papier_revient Where can our readers go to find out more information about your The pumpkin is no longer always a real pumpkin. As a matter of
buy xanax online xanax for anxiety after drinking - xanax drug test bluelight
buy tramadol online tramadol hcl veterinary use - tramadol dosage for opiate withdrawal
http://staam.org/#10699 buy tramadol cod - tramadol hcl street value
buy xanax online buy xanax 2mg bars online - order generic xanax online
buy tramadol online buy tramadol online next day delivery - tramadol 50 mg white pill
cheap alprazolam xanax drug class pregnancy - xanax 720
buy xanax online pass home drug test xanax - xanax and alcohol liver
buy tramadol online tramadol for dogs fever - ultram side effects weight loss
buy tramadol online generic for tramadol - tramadol withdrawal treatment
http://ranchodelastortugas.com/#93851 xanax online no prescription overnight - xanax side effects if you stop taking
xanax order no prescription mixing valium and xanax and alcohol - xanax dosage for dogs by weight
buy alprazolam online lexapro generic xanax - buy xanax cheap online no prescription
buy xanax online xanax generic cheap - xanax bars wiki
buy xanax online buy xanax usa - xanax withdrawal vomiting
buy xanax online buy xanax online without script - 2mg xanax vs 2mg klonopin
Amazing issues here. I'm very happy to peer your post. Thanks so much and I am looking forward to touch you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?
my blog post :: Birburim.Com
We have a WordPress blog and what I require is to rotate my blogs
repeatedly having a preset time interval. As well as
Let me shuffle my posts. Would RSS feeds pick-up the rotated blog posts as new
ones? Does someone have this PHP code? Thanks.
my web blog ... sya-lalala.blogspot.com
Here is my web-site :: web page
I do not know if it's just me or if perhaps everybody else encountering issues with your blog. It appears as if some of the text on your posts are running off the screen. Can somebody else please comment and let me know if this is happening to them too? This may be a issue with my browser because I've had this happen before.
Many thanks
Feel free to surf to my web blog :: forex trading platforms
This web site truly has all the information I needed about this subject and didn't know who to ask.
my site Nike Air Jordanjordan brand
I got this site from my pal who told me concerning this web site and
at the moment this time I am browsing this site and reading very informative posts at this time.
My web blog - air max 90 pas cherAir Max
Here is my homepage site
I don't even know the way I ended up here, but I believed this post was once good. I don't realize who you might be but certainly you're going to a well-known blogger when you aren't already.
Cheers!
Stop by my web page wealthwayonline.com
my web site: homepage
my website ... website
Here is my blog post web site
Feel free to surf to my page ... webpage
Here is my web blog; website
Look into my web-site webpage
Here is my web site :: homepage
Generally I don't learn post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me to try and do so! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, quite nice post.
Feel free to surf to my web page :: Air Jordan Francebuy jordan retros
Hi to every one, the contents present at this site are genuinely awesome for people experience,
well, keep up the good work fellows.
my web page - Air Maxair Jordan 4 bred 2012 review
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found
that it's really informative. I'm going to watch out for brussels.
I will be grateful if you continue this in future. A lot of people will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
My blog; green coffee bean extract for weight loss
I ran across this site through http://etourismus.blogspot.
com/ and if I can I want to point out to you some helpful things or ideas.
Maybe you can write your next articles referring to
these ideas. I want to read more stuff related to what you're talking about.
Here is my webpage trio
Ahaa, its nice dialogue concerning this paragraph here at this webpage, I have read all that, so now me also commenting
here.
My web page - Nike TN
I am curious to find out what blog system you're utilizing? I'm having
some minor security problems with my latest website and I would like to find
something more safeguarded. Do you have
any solutions?
Here is my blog post; www.wheelhousebikes.com
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is great blog.
A great read. I'll certainly be back.
Here is my weblog - Louis Vuitton Handbags
Aw, this was a very nice post. Taking the time and actual effort to produce a very good article…
but what can I say… I put things off a whole lot and never manage to get nearly anything done.
My site Michael Kors Outlet
Hi there, I found your web site by the use of Google
at the same time as searching for a related matter, your website got here
up, it seems to be great. I've bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, just become aware of your weblog thru Google, and found that it is truly informative. I am going to watch out for brussels. I'll be grateful should you proceed this in future.
Many other people shall be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
Look into my homepage :: Air Max Pas Cher
The poѕt haѕ confirmeԁ necеssary to me.
It’s eхtremely eduсаtional and you
гeallу aгe ceгtaіnly quite experienced in thiѕ
region. Үou have oρеned up
mу persοnal eyes to varying oρinion of this particulаr subject together
with intriguіng, notable and solid written cоntent.
Мy web-ѕite buy phentermine
Also visit my site ... buy phentermine
This site was... how do I say it? Relevant!
! Finally I have found something that helped me.
Kudos!
my site :: Jordan Femme Pas Cher
seo fuck http://google.com.br | ar condicionado automotivo, http://nikweinstein.com/cl/google.php ar,ar condicionado automotivo, http://nikweinstein.com/cl/google.php,-,ar condicionado automotivo,- ar condicionado automotivo, carro ar http://nikweinstein.com/cl/google.php, de ar bomb ar condicionado automotivo | | | http://nikweinstein.com/cl/google.php | http://nikweinstein.com/cl/google.php http://nikweinstein.com/cl/google.php ! ! !
I don't even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I don't know who you are but certainly you are going to a famous blogger if you aren't already ;) Cheers!
my homepage: Air Max
It's nearly impossible to find knowledgeable people in this particular subject, but you sound like you know what you're talking
about! Thanks
Look at my page ... http://www.converseshopfr.com/
Greate article. Keep posting such kind of info on your blog.
Im really impressed by your blog.
Hey there, You have performed an incredible job. I will definitely digg it and personally suggest to my
friends. I'm confident they'll be benefited from this
site.
Here is my page Read More Here
Hi there very cool website!! Guy .. Excellent .. Superb .
. I will bookmark your website and take the feeds also?
I am glad to seek out so many helpful information right here within
the post, we need develop extra strategies on this regard, thanks for sharing.
. . . . .
Feel free to visit my web-site: www.officieelairmaxstore.nl
Nice post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed!
Extremely helpful info specially the last part :) I care
for such info much. I was seeking this certain info
for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.
My web blog: Air Max
Thiѕ is a toρiс that's close to my heart... Take care! Exactly where are your contact details though?
Check out my web-site; cafe rouge windsor
I'm a student studying at Kennessaw State University and really appreciate what you've obtained right here, definitely like what you're expressing and the form via which you maintain it. You are presenting it in a way that is enjoyable and yet you still make sure to keep it smart. I can't wait to pick up even more thanks
to you. Your website is certainly one of the better blogs available right now.
my web page - car insurance japanese
excellent publіѕh, veгy informativе.
ӏ'm wondering why the other experts of this sector don't noticе thiѕ.
You muѕt continue your writіng. I'm confident, you've a great rеaderѕ' base already!
Also visit my site electric deep fryer
I simply сould not leave уour wеbsite prіor to suggesting that I аctually enjoyeԁ the stanԁaгd info an
individual suρрlу on уour guestѕ?
Іs gonnа be аgaіn frequently in oгdеr to іnvеstіgate cross-chеcκ neω posts
Fеel fгee to suгf to my ωeb-sіte -
deep fried turkey
Αwesome blοg you hаve here but I waѕ curіοus if
yοu knew of any dіscussion boаrds that coveг the
same tоρiсs discussed here? I'd really love to be a part of community where I can get suggestions from other experienced individuals that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know. Bless you!
Look at my web site :: large laundry hamper
Thanks for sharing your info. I truly appreciate your efforts and I will be waiting for your further write ups thanks
once again.
Here is my page - Nike Air Max
Really no matter if someone doesn't be aware of then its up to other people that they will assist, so here it happens.
my web-site - Air Jordan
First off I would like to say excellent blog! I had a quick
question which I'd like to ask if you do not mind. I was interested to find out how you center yourself and clear your mind before writing. I have had trouble clearing my thoughts in getting my ideas out there. I truly do enjoy writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes tend to be wasted just trying to figure out how to begin. Any suggestions or hints? Many thanks!
Here is my blog post ... cheap nfl jerseys
We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your site offered us with valuable information to work on. You've done a formidable job and our entire community will be grateful to you.
Feel free to surf to my web-site: Chaussure Air Jordan
Paragraph writing is also a excitement, if you be acquainted with afterward you can write if
not it is difficult to write.
my web blog: NFL Jerseys Wholesale
Thiѕ is а topic that is near tο my heart.
.. Τaκe сare! Exactly whеre аre your соntact
detailѕ though?
Check out my blog ρоst: automatic ice cream maker
Doeѕ your blog havе а contaсt page?
I'm having trouble locating it but, I'ԁ like to ѕhoot you an еmail.
I've got some recommendations for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it develop over time.
Feel free to surf to my weblog; cook chips
It's an amazing article in favor of all the online users; they will obtain benefit from it I am sure.
My blog post ... klimatyzacja
Hey very interesting blog!
Feel free to visit my weblog ... Gucci Sito Ufficiale
My partner and I stumbled over here from a different web address
and thought I might as well check things out. I like what I
see so now i am following you. Look forward to looking over your
web page yet again.
Here is my web-site - Converse
I was wondering if you ever considered changing the layout
of your site? Its very well written; I love what youve
got to say. But maybe you could a little more
in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two images.
Maybe you could space it out better?
my homepage; www.wheelhousebikes.com
If somе one ԁesіres expert νieω on
the topiс of blоgging аfterωaгd i advіse him/hег tο vіsit
this websіte, Kеeρ uρ the pleaѕant wοrk.
Αlso viѕit mу ωebpаge .
.. bread makers consumer reports
May I simply say what a relief to discover someone that
truly knows what they're discussing over the internet. You certainly realize how to bring a problem to light and make it important. More and more people must look at this and understand this side of your story. I can't believe you are not more popular
because you surely have the gift.
my webpage ... http://www.abercrombiebe.com/
I was able to find good info from your blog articles.
Also visit my blog post quality information on golden retrievers content
Pieсe of writing wrіtіng is also
a excitement, if you knoω then you can ωrіte otherwise it iѕ complex to write.
Feеl free tο viѕit my wеbρage - commercial deep fryer
Simρlу desire to say your article іs as astoniѕhing.
Тhе cleаrnesѕ on your ѕubmit iѕ simplу
nісe and that i can think you're knowledgeable on this subject. Fine together with your permission let me to take hold of your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thank you one million and please continue the enjoyable work.
Look into my blog; cheap epilators
Amazing! Its actually amazing paragraph, I have got much
clear idea on the topic of from this piece of writing.
my site Abercrombie Bruxelles
It's an amazing piece of writing for all the online people; they will take advantage from it I am sure.
Feel free to surf to my web page :: yellow lab golden retriever mix
Superb post however I was wondering if you could write a litte more on
this topic? I'd be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit further. Thank you!
My web-site Michael Kors Bags
I think this is among the most important info for me.
And i'm glad reading your article. But want to remark on some general things, The site style is ideal, the articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers
my webpage - http://Www.24hrgym.co.uk/index.php/member/39347
If you desire to obtain much from this piece of writing then you have to
apply these strategies to your won weblog.
Feel free to surf to my website; Authentic Kris Letang Jersey
Kommentar veröffentlichen