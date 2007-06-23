Konferenz zum Thema Blogs im Tourismus
Am 12.07. findet in Kitzbühel (Tirol, Österreich) die erste Konferenz zum Thema "Blogs im Tourismus" statt. Initiiert wurde die Veranstaltung durch das Tourismus Research Center Krems, Kitzbühel Tourismus und der Charles Darwin University, Australien. Themen der Konferenz sind die Analyse von Inhalten von Tourismus-Blogs und Foren, das Verständnis für den Prozess des Informationsaustauschs sowie Strategien zum Umgang mit virtuellen Communities.
Carson, D. (Charles Darwin University) and Stuart, M. (The University of Queensland): The 'Blogosphere' as a Market Research Tool for Tourism Destinations: a case study of Australia's Northern Territory
Pekar, V. and Shiyan O. (Computational Linguistics Group, HLSS, University of Wolverhampton): Discovery of Subjective Evaluations of Product Features in Hotel Reviews
Pühringer, S. (Kitzbühel Tourismus) and Taylor, A.: A practitioner report on tourism blogs.
Sharda, N. and Ponnada, M. (Victoria University, Australia, School of Computer Science and Mathematics): Tourism Blog Visualiser for Better Tour Planning
Waldhör, K. (Krems Research): etBlogAnalysis - Analysing touristic Webblogs and forums using statistical and computer linguistic methods for quality control
Wenger, A. (University of Applied Science Krems): Anaylsis of Travel Bloggers' Characteristics and their Communication about Austria as a Tourism Destination
Kommentare:
