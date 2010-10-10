NEWSreisen: Verlagsgruppe News geht mit eigenem Reiseportal an den Start
Vor einigen Wochen ist nun auch Österreichs größter Magazinverlag (Verlagsgruppe News) mit einem eigenen Reiseportal namens NEWSreisen ins Internet-Reisegeschäft eingestiegen. Unter der Adresse www.newsreisen.at findet man eine Auswahl von exklusiven Fernreisen und Kreuzfahrten zu schönen und exotischen Ziel rund um den Globus. Das Reiseangebot ist dabei durchwegs im hochpreisigen Segment angesiedelt und stammt von verschiedensten Veranstaltern. Die Website ist als Ergänzung des eigenen Reisekatalogs gedacht, der an mehrere Hunderttausend Abonnenten der Magazine aus dem Verlag versendet wurde. Zum aktuellen Zeitpunkt sind Buchungen online nur per Anfrageformular möglich.
Geplant ist es, das Reisenaangebot auf der Seite unabhängig vom Print-Katalog weiter auszubauen. Unterstützt wird NEWSreisen.at durch eine derzeit laufende umfassende Werbekampagne in den hauseigenen Printtiteln sowie durch Online-Kampagnen in der news networld und anderen reichweitenstarken Internetportalen.
Kommentare:
Das war wirklich interessant. Ich liebte es zu lesen.
very nice post - simple but very informative
Wir drücken die Daumen, erstmal ein schöner Auftritt.
danke
Es gibt ja unzählige Portale im Internet. Das Portal von NEWSreisen macht jedoch einen vernünftigen und professionellen Eindruck, das bei anderen nicht immer gegeben ist. Das Angebot ist auch sehr umfassend und für jeden was dabei. Gute Website!
Einfach nur Wundervoll, das hier zu lesen/sehen finde ich echt Klasse.
umzug
umzug
wohnungsräumung Wien
Hi, I do believe this is a great website.
I stumbledupon it ;) I will come back once again since i have book-marked it.
Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to help others.
Here is my website :: ロレックスレプリカ
Kommentar veröffentlichen